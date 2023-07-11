The excellent Honor Magic 5 Pro is £100 off for Prime Day

Looking to swap out your busted blower for something a lot more stylish? The Honor Magic 5 Pro only launched a few months ago, but has just seen its first major price cut for this year’s Prime Day. The flagship phone would originally have set you back £950, but right now can be picked up for £850 – a healthy £100 discount.

With three 50MP rear cameras and exceptionally quick image processing, the Magic 5 Pro is up there with the very best phones for photography. It doesn’t skimp anywhere else, either, with a top-tier CPU, huge battery and a simply gorgeous screen. You get to pick between an in-display fingerprint sensor and secure face unlock for skipping the lock screen – and unlike other Android phones, the facial recognition is secure enough to use for your banking apps.

This particular version comes with a whopping 512GB of on-board storage. You’d have to pay significantly more cash to get a Samsung Galaxy S23+ with as much space inside. Wired and wireless charging are both considerably faster in the Honor,

We gave the Honor Magic5 Pro a full five star score back in April, and that was at full retail price – with £100 off it’s a superb value flagship phone.

At the opposite end of the price spectrum, the Honor 90 Lite has seen £50 knocked off its asking price. Originally £250, the entry-level handset is currently available for £200 – that’s a 20% discount.

For casual gaming, taking photos with the huge 100MP rear camera, and streaming videos on a sharp screen, the Honor 90 Lite really hits the spot. Its headline act is 256GB of storage, something you’ll struggle to find on other affordable handsets, but performance, battery life and the general user experience all add up to a very complete package.

It’s available in a subtle Midnight Black colour if you prefer your tech to slink into the background. Extroverts will want to check out the Emerald Green, Cyan Lake and Titanium Silver options, which are much more bling-worthy.

Finally, there’s a hefty 31% off the Honor 70 mid-ranger. Previously retailing for £480, you can grab one for £330 during Prime Day.

This is a great-looking phone for the cash, with a sleek curved-edge screen up front and twin camera bumps around back holding a pair of high pixel count sensors. A 54MP main unit and 50MP ultrawide (which also doubles as a macro cam) really punch above their weight at this price, while battery life and performance are equally impressive.

It might be a generation old now, but Honor’s software commitment means you should still expect two years of security patches and Android version updates.

Also check out: