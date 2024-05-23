The D-Lux 8 is a Leica you might actually be able to afford

Anyone who even remotely considers themselves a photography fan will have lusted over a Leica at some point in their lives – but most will have quickly discounted the thought after seeing how much the fixed-lens and mirrorless cameras usually go for. That could change in July, when the Leica D-Lux 8 will make its full debut.

Leica has officially confirmed the fixed-lens compact is on the way, with a radical glow-up that closely mirrors the phenomenal Leica Q3. That will remain the full-frame flagship, with the D-Lux 8 using the same 4/3in CMOS sensor as the outgoing D-Lux 7. That camera’s Vario-Summilux 10.9–34mm, f/1.7–2.8 lens will also make a return here. The aspect ratio switch on the lens barrel will be a boon to content creators that post to multiple social feeds.

Unlike the D-Lux 7, which was a joint effort with Panasonic that borrowed heavily from the LX100 II, the new model will be an all-Leica creation externally. That means a much simpler set of controls at the rear and a stripped-back top plate. The new touchscreen interface is apparently inspired by the Q range, too.

Underneath it might be more of the same, meaning a 21MP total pixel count with 17MP used for imaging, 11fps continuous shooting, ISO200-25,600 stills and 4K/30p video recording – though those are all TBC until Leica says otherwise.

Judging by the few images released so far, it’ll also pair with Leica’s Fotos app, and will feature an electronic viewfinder – something I thought was sorely missing from the recently-launched Panasonic Lumix S9. It seems like the rear touchscreen will be fixed, as it was on the previous generation, rather than gaining any sort of tilt or flip-out abilities. I can’t tell if the body is machined from metal, like the Q3.

Updating the D-Lux for 2024 makes a lot of sense. Rangefinder-style compact cameras have been racking up millions of social media views lately, with the Fujifilm X100VI almost instantly going onto back-order straight from launch. And seeing how Sony, Panasonic and Nikon have all taken the interchangeable lens approach, that only really left Leica and Ricoh competing in the fixed-lens space.

Leica hasn’t waited until the July 2 launch to officially confirm pricing, at least in the US. It’s available to pre-order now for $1595. That’s quite the hike from the D-Lux 7, which launched in 2018 for $999/£1195, but ever-so-slightly undercuts what Fuji is currently asking for an X100VI.

The D-Lux 8 was never going to be a value champion, but this looks like an excellent way into Leica ownership – and will be considerably easier on the wallet than the £5000+ Q3.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming