Swatch’s latest collab celebrating the Ocean of Storms might be the best yet

It’s fair to say last year’s Blancpain x Swatch collaboration failed to gain the same attention and popularity as the original Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch collab, but looking to change that is the new Ocean of Storms model.

This new ocean is joining the five watches (and five oceans) in the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms line-up, with Swatch looking to the night sky for inspiration.

Best Casio G-Shock watch: eye-catching classics and feature-packed fitness trackers

Even though planet Earth only has five oceans, the Ocean of Storms is the biggest “sea” on the moon, spanning more than 2,500 kilometres from north to south and covering around 2 million square kilometres. Known by the Latin name Oceanus Procellarum, it’s located on the western edge of the near side of the moon.

It features a stealthy black colour scheme inspired by the new moon (also known as the Black Moon). I love the black Bioceramic case, black bezel and white details – I can see this becoming one of the most, if not the most, popular models.

It has the same dimensions as the existing Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms models, and, just like the other models, the Ocean of Storms features Swatch’s SISTEM51 mechanical movement, SISTEM51.

The SISTEM51 is the first and only mechanical movement whose production is entirely automated. It’s made from just 51 parts – including one central screw, is anti-magnetic, thanks to its Nivachron hairspring. Impressively, it also has a 90-hour power reserve.

A detailed rotor and movement

Also, just like the other Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms models, the Ocean of Storms has a nudibranch (sea slug) printed onto its rotor. Swatch has chosen the Okenia Luna to feature (for obvious reasons), alongside the full moon printed on the movement.

The shared Blancpain X Swatch logos can be found on the black sunray-finish dial and the crown. The word “Swatch” is also inscribed on the case, just as “Blancpain” is inscribed on the original Fifty Fathoms watches.

The back of the watch features inspirational inscriptions like Passion For Diving – Licence To Explore – Ocean Breath – Protect What You Love and Immerse Yourself.

Ocean of Storms will be available worldwide from 10am January 11, 2024, the day of the new moon at selected Swatch stores. The watch retails for $400 / £350.

It is a non-limited model, and will be available alongside the five other Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms models going forward. Find your nearest Swatch store on Swatch’s website.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech