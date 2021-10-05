Stuff magazine November 2021 issue is out now

Noise comes in many forms. The type that’s quite dreadful, like crying babies and foxes mating. Then there’s the sweet sounds of your favourite album played through quality headphones.

If you’re reading this and thinking your music sounds like screeching foxes, you might need to widen your musical tastes, but it's more likely you need to get your hands on this issue where we select the best in-ears, over-ears, portable speakers, smart speakers, turntables, right through to a full hi-fi home set-up.

We were also treated to a massive Apple product launch and we got to test out the best new smartwatch from Samsung.

It’s not all about spending megabucks either, we called in the best sub-£300 smartphones for a super-test and were bowled over by how good some of them were. Plus, you’re probably looking to save some cash after splurging on loudspeakers. And according to Discogs, those ‘Sounds of the Foxes’ vinyls aren’t worth as much as you originally thought.