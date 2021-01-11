The latest instalment of the Stuff Gadget Guide series is out now, dedicated to all things health and fitness in the hope we come out of lockdown 3 in better shape than when we went into it (yeah, right).

So far, we’ve brought you in-depth consumer guides to photography, mobile phones, and wearables, and the idea behind these special editions is to delve far deeper into a specific area of tech with expert coverage in one handy place.

And so our guide to health and fitness in 2021. Things were pretty simple before: get a gym membership, buy a tracker, go for a run.

But since last spring we’ve all had to get creative when working out. That might mean finding a wearable specific to your needs or a piece of home fitness equipment replicating what you’d normally utilise in the gym, or upgrading your workout wardrobe with smart clothes to help give you a performance edge.

In this guide you’ll find everything from smartwatches that monitor blood oxygen levels and stress to affordable but excellent activity bands. We’ve covered the latest home gym machines and oddball workout kit, bikes, e-bikes and exercise bikes, smart training shoes and more, all with the intention of keeping you motivated and active for the months ahead.