Spotify Wrapped is back to highlight your 2022 music tastes

Did you have a certain song on repeat all year? Spotify is about to reveal your (potentially) embarrassing listening habits, courtesy of 2022 Wrapped. The festive celebration of all things musical returns for an eighth year, highlighting who you had on regular rotation – and what that means for your music tastes in general.

This year’s campaign is all about interactivity, showing how you were listening and when, instead of just which songs and artists were floating your boat. My Audio Day will break down what genres got you going in the morning, afternoon and evening. Then Your Listening Personality works out which of 16 different personality types best suits your musical tastes, based on things like how often you listened to new releases versus classic tracks, how often you tried out new artists versus sticking with ones you know, and how similar your tastes are to other people.

Spotify users can see their Wrapped results in the Spotify app from today onwards (just make sure to keep your app updated to the latest version), with kaleidoscopic animations jazzing up each slide. Each one is designed for social sharing, with Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram Direct Message support as well as a custom Snapchat lens for showing off your listening personality results.

Just like previous years, Wrapped will show which song and artist had the most plays – but this time Spotify will also reveal the exact number of streams you gave your top song. It also breaks down your podcast listening habits, and highlights things like artist merchandise and tour dates. You can also expect five personalised genre playlists, plus a handful of curated mixes showcasing thr year’s breakout stars and and popular artists.

What about everyone else?

To coincide with the launch, Spotify shined a light on the UK’s most popular artists, songs and albums this year. Surprise, surprise: Taylor Swift took the top spot as Blighty’s favourite performer, with the recently-released Midnights breaking Spotify’s record for the most streamed album in a single day. Harry Styles scored a one-two with As It Was being the UK’s most-streamed song, and Harry’s House the most-streamed Album.

Home-grown acts made up half of this year’s UK 10 most popular songs list, with Heat Waves by Glass Animals, Starlight by Dave, and Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender all seeing major airplay. Kate Bush was a surprise entry, with Running Up That Hill proving popular after appearing in the latest season of Netflix show Stranger Things.

Global figures saw Bad Bunny named top artist for the third year in a row, a first for any act. His album Un Verano Sin Ti was the most-streamed album worldwide. Joe Rogan had the most popular podcast, both in the UK and globally.