Soundcore’s noise-cancelling wireless earphones are just £70 for Black Friday

Few things sound sweeter than a deal – and if it’s melodious discounts you’re looking for, Soundcore’s got an offer worth hearing. Its Liberty Air 2 Pro earphones have always been good value, offering excellent specs and performance at a reasonable price. But with Black Friday season in full swing, Soundcore’s decided to make them a bona fide bargain.

The Air 2 Pro are among our favourite Apple AirPods alternatives, offering impressive sound quality, impactful bass and effective ANC at a fair cost. Their plastic build isn’t the fanciest around, but a range of tips and wings ensures a secure fit, while touch-sensitive panels make controlling the ‘buds a cinch (although volume adjustments require you to fire up your phone).

They’ll also last around seven hours from a full charge, with a further 21 possible courtesy of the QI-compatible charging case. There’s a transparency mode too, if you prefer to hear more of the world around you – simply toggle it in the app to let background sounds in.

At their normal price of £130, we rated the Liberty Air 2 Pro as a five-star set of ‘phones, noting their excellent value for money. But with their current Black Friday discount – available until 29 November – they now represent some of the best bang-for-buck true wireless in-ears you can buy.

Discounted by a massive 46% until Monday, the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are currently available for an incredible £70. The deal is limited to the Onyx Black edition, but everything looks better in black – and even if it’s not your favourite colour, it’s probably worth swapping shades to save £60.

Soundcore is also offering generous discounts on a number of older earphone models, including the original Liberty Air (now available for the pocket-money price of £32) and the upgraded Liberty 2 Pro in-ears, with 11mm drivers and support for hi-res wireless audio – yours for £100 until Monday.

