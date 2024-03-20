Sony’s WF-C700N wireless buds down to £80 for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Looking for a new set of wireless earbuds? Sony is a great pick, with a rich history of high-quality audio. And the brand’s audio gear works with both Apple and Android devices. The WF-C700N wireless buds are one of our top picks. And they’re a better deal than ever thanks to this offer in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

Right now, you can score the Sony WF-C700N wireless buds for £80 on Amazon UK. That’s a rather tasty £20/20% off the usual ticket of £100. It makes these already affordable earbuds even friendlier on the wallet.

Sony’s WF-C700N buds are moulded to match the average human ear, so you can listen for longer without getting uncomfy. Plus, the cylindrical charging case they slip into is svelte enough to slip into even small pockets. They use multiple microphones to monitor outside audio and Sony’s bespoke ANC algorithms to strip it out. It’s alongside an ambient sound transparency mode for staying aware of your surroundings. There’s also adaptive adjustment, which switches ANC strength based on frequently visited locations.

5mm dynamic drivers promise “powerful bass and stunningly clear vocals”, according to Sony, and play nicely with the firm’s DSEE audio upscaling tech. The Headphones Connect companion app adds customisable EQ into the mix, too. They’re IPX4 resistant, so will work just fine as workout buds, and Multipoint Bluetooth supports dual device connectivity. You can expect 15 hours of total listening time with ANC enabled, the buds managing seven and a half hours by themselves, and the case containing one full charge in reserve.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home