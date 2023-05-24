Stuff

Sony Project Q is a PS5 handheld coming later this year

Sony finally has a new handheld - out later this year

Sony Project Q

Sony has unveiled Project Q, a new handheld gaming device that will allow users to stream PlayStation 5 games to a portable screen. The device, which is expected to launch later this year, features an 8in OLED display, a built-in DualSense controller either side of the screen and a “long-lasting” battery. Project Q will enable you to play PS5 games on the go since it will be powered by the same cloud gaming technology that powers PlayStation Plus.

Project Q is also expected to be accompanied by a variety of accessories, including a carrying case, a stand, and a charging dock.

Sony has not yet announced a price for Project Q, but it will surely be priced below the PlayStation 5. The device is expected to launch in the United States, Europe, and Japan later this year. There will also be some new PlayStation Buds, though the handheld will be compatible with Bluetooth anyway.

Here’s the trailer video:

More to follow

