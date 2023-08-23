Sony launching new mirrorless Alpha camera on 29 August

Mirrorless cameras are often top of the list for avid photographers, combining all the benefits of DSLRs into a smaller package. The smaller snappers take fantastic shots, and Sony’s mirrorless cameras are among the best. And the brand is holding an event to launch a new camera in its Alpha range later this month.

Sony will be holding its Alpha launch event on 29 August. Things kick off at 3pm BST/10am EDT, and will be available to watch live via the brand’s YouTube stream. In the post, Sony confirms that the new camera is part of the Alpha range. And the wording of “a new camera” suggests that we’ll only see one new model – though don’t read too much into that.

Mark your calendars. A new camera is coming in one week… 👀 #SonyAlpha pic.twitter.com/Dvc6uqR7vh — Sony | Alpha (@SonyAlpha) August 22, 2023

Unfortunately, Sony hasn’t given us any more information to go on. But recent rumblings from the rumour mill suggest that the new camera might be a second-gen a7C model. The original a7c mirrorless camera was released back in 2020, scoring a perfect five stars in our review for its “superb all-round image quality”.

And if rumours are to be believed, the second version will pack some major upgrades, such as a higher resolution 33MP sensor and 4K/60p support. Fortunately, there’s not long to wait until Sony unveils its new Alpha camera.