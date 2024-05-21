Sonos slips out Roam 2 update – here’s what’s changed

In slightly bizarre timing, Sonos subtly slipped out an update to its Roam portable speaker at the same time as its long-awaited Ace headphones.

The Toblerone-shaped Sonos Roam 2 is $179/£179 and will have some pretty decent audio chops judging by the original. As before it’s the 10 hours of continuous playback and IP67 dust and waterproof rating that appeals from Sonos’ smallest smart speaker for use in the bathroom, the beach or in the park.

Where it differs from the original is really in terms of the controls with separate power and Bluetooth buttons in addition to the standard volume and play/pause controls on top. There’s also a voice control button, too.

One again the Roam is available in colours aside from the standard Sonos black and white – you can pick it up in olive, sunset or wave, too, which is basically green, orange and blue.

You can set the Roam 2 up as part of your Sonos system at home over Wi-Fi or just use it as a Bluetooth speaker when you’re out and about. As you’d expect it also supports Apple AirPlay 2. It also includes Sonos’ Trueplay tech which uses spatial awareness to adjust the sound to your surroundings.

In terms of audio tech, there are two Class-H amplifiers on board, while you can customise the EQ in the app too.

Charging for the Roam 2 via USB-C, though there’s a separately available wireless charger should you prefer that.

