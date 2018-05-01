Social skills: 6 things we learnt from Facebook's F8 2018 event

Facebook hasn't exactly painted itself in glory in recent months, so you'd be forgiven for wanting to jump ship from the glorified 21st century photo album – but at its F8 conference yesterday it brought a timely reminder that it's still an innocent, fun tech giant with new toys for us to enjoy.

Along with a refresh for FaceBook Messenger, the Zuck announced big upgrades to Instagram and WhatsApp to help boost your social media game. It even showed off a VR headset, which we're moderately excited about.

Some of these changes are rolling out now, so here's a look at some of the biggest features coming to your fave social apps...