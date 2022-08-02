Sky Glass adds smattering of new updates

While the Sky Stream puck is incoming at a date still to be confirmed, Sky has announced a few new updates coming to Sky Glass, its TV which doesn’t need a dish (we anticipate these updates will also be available on Sky Stream at launch). The Sky Glass updates are starting to roll out now.

Sky Sports Box Office is coming to the service, so Sky Glass customers can now pay to see the latest pay-per-view event including the upcoming Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch on 20 August.

In a welcome move, YouTube is being integrated into the voice search so you don’t need to go into the app first. You can say something like: “Hello Sky, Mr Beast on YouTube” using the voice button on the remote just as you can with Netflix or other services.

The central feature of Sky Glass is the Playlist feature. You can now use the + button just like the record button on Sky Q, so tapping it when you’re on a programme already added to Playlist will remove it from the Playlist.

One of our major gripes with Sky Glass is that you have to set up the catch up services individually to get on demand content. One advance in this area is that the BBC apps will now share a login, so you only need to register once on BBC iPlayer and you’ll be automatically logged into BBC Sounds. A small advance, but hopefully there will be more to come in this area.

Finally, Sky Glass has also added nine new channels including Colors HD, Colors Rishtey, Colors Gujrati, Bloomberg​, NBC News Now, GB News, TalkTV, Zee TV and Zee Cinema.

Sky Glass is a 4K Quantum Dot TV that works completely over Wi-Fi and offers most of the experience that you get with Sky Q, though you stream programmes rather than recording them and it uses catch up players for a lot of the content.

In our Sky Glass review, we said: “There’s no doubt that Sky Glass is a very good-looking TV indeed and Sky has certainly hit upon a great design even if some of the tech used isn’t as good as say, a quality standalone soundbar or some of the best Quantum Dot displays. It’s no Sky Q yet – we’re probably a few years off that – but Playlist is a decent alternative to recording programmes while it’s great having all your shows – tailored to you – in one place.”