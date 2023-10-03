Sky Cinema offers free Vue cinema tickets each month

Fan of the latest blockbusters? You’re likely a Sky Cinema subscriber, so you can access the latest films from the comfort of your own home. But the movie-focused streaming platform has a new promotion to give you even more access to cinema. Subscribers can now bag free Vue cinema tickets each month – just for being a subscriber.

Sky Cinema is offering up to two free Vue cinema tickets to subscribers in the new offer. The promotion is valid to new and existing subscribers in the UK and Ireland. You can use the tickets at any Vue cinema location from Sunday to Thursday for any standard 2D movie screening.

To bag the offer, you can head into the MySky app to claim your cinema codes. Once you’ve got the codes, you can redeem them when making a booking online or in-person with Vue. Codes will expire each calendar month, so make sure you head to the cinema at least once a month to use the offer. There are plenty of movies still coming in 2023, so you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Introducing the offer, Sophia Ahmad, Sky’s Chief Consumer Officer said, “In a time when value is more important to households than ever, Sky Cinema’s exclusive partnership with Vue will give film fans the chance to enjoy the experience of monthly trips to the cinema at no extra cost.” We’re big fans of the silver screen, and this new promo makes Sky Cinema a tastier option than ever.

