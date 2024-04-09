These new Sennheiser wireless earbuds with heart rate tracking are now available

Earlier this year, Sennheiser revealed three new top headphones at CES 2024. The headphones were all slated for release later in 2024. And now, the Momentum Sport earbuds are available to order. Arguably the most feature-packed device of Sennheiser’s three new releases, you can now order the buds for £260/€330.

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless in-ears have built-in heart rate and body temperature sensors that can share directly to Apple Health, Garmin Connect, Strava and Peloton. Polar Flow is on board, too, complete with full biosensing analysis – a first for a non-Polar gadget.

A semi-open design helps keep you aware of your surroundings, even before turning on the transparency mode. Adaptive ANC keeps other gym-goers from disrupting your workouts. The Sennheiser Momentum Sport buds are IP55 sweat resistant and have clog-resistant ear tips, so should survive a military-grade exercise regime. The case is IP54 rated, so almost as sturdy, and supports Qi wireless charging. Battery life is estimated at 6 hours from the buds and 24 hours total using the case.

Sporty Sennheiser earphones fans can now get their hands on the Momentum Sport. They ship in Polar Black, Burned Olive and Metallic Graphite colours, and are available to order directly from the brand for £260/€330.

