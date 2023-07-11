Score $249/£220 off Apple’s M1 MacBook Air this Prime Day

Apple’s MacBooks remain a top pick for laptops among students, professionals, and everyday users. Thanks to the brand’s own chipsets inside the machines, they’re more powerful than ever before.

While Apple’s wares typically miss out on savings events, but you can score a top offer on the brand’s student-friendly laptop. The M1-powered MacBook Air has a great saving this Prime Day.

Currently, you can save 22% on the M1 MacBook Air with Amazon UK. This works out as a £220 saving on the machine, bringing the price from £999 to £779 for the savings event.

Or with Amazon US, you can score the notebook for $750 rather than the usual $999. This gets you a 13-inch Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You get to pick from three slick colour options, too: Space Gray, Gold or Silver.

The M1 MacBook Air (2020) is another five-star product, as we explain in our review, announcing that “the MacBook Air (M1) arguably becomes the best all-round work laptop for under a grand” with this upgrade. Of course, there’s now an M2 version, but the M1 is almost as good! With this laptop, you get a 13.3in, 400-nit Retina display with True Tone, Apple’s M1 chipset for performance, and 18 hours of video playback from the battery. All of this comes in a machine that weighs just 1.29kg.