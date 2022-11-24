Save up to £400 on Sennheiser audio gear this Black Friday

Sennheiser is right up there when it comes to studio quality gear for your home (or over your head). The firm’s Black Friday deals aren’t to be sniffed at, either, with some big savings to be found across the range of wireless earbuds, soundbars and audiophile gear – including a generous £130 discount on the excellent Momentum 3 Wireless over-ears.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: £229 – save £130 (Amazon)

Sennheiser HD450BT: £119 – save £40 (Amazon)

Sennheiser HD350BT: £70 – save £20 (Amazon)

Sennheiser HD820:£1400 – save £400 (Audio Visual Online)

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: £179 – save £110 (Amazon)

Sennheiser CX True Wireless: £70 – save £50 (Amazon)

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max: £1800 – save £400 (Audio Visual Online)

Headphones

They would have set you back £349 at launch, but right now you can pick up a pair of Momentum 3 Wireless over-ears for £229 from Amazon. They’ve since been superseded by the Momentum 4, but not everyone is a fan of the new model’s somewhat generic styling. The Momentum 3 still sounds fantastic, and looks the part too.

The less style-focused (but equally stellar sounding) HD450BT wireless headphones have been reduced by 25%, meaning you can pick up a pair from Amazon for £119. They still pack active noise cancellation for silencing the outside world while you’re listening to tunes, and should manage up to 30 hours of playback between trips to a plug socket for recharging.

Then there’s the HD350BT, which has been brought down from £90 to £70. Like its bigger brothers this pair of cans offers great audio quality and comfort, and can be controlled through the Sennheiser Smart Control App.

Finally, for the music snobs amongst us, the premier Sennheiser HD 820 has been slashed by £400, from £1800 to £1400. That still makes it a very expensive pair of ‘phones, and they definitely aren’t suited for sweaty gym sessions. But the closed-back HD 820 is Sennheiser’s benchmark headphone for audiophiles, offering a premium listening experience worth the premium price.

Earbuds

Away from over-ear headphones, Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds were amongst our favourites this year. In our five star review, we noted how they built on past iterations with improved sound, greater noise-cancellation and added comfort factor. And, just to make these earbuds even better, they’re now available for £180.

On the other end of the price spectrum, the Sennheiser CX True Wireless can be picked up for £70, saving £50 for a limited time.

Soundbars

Sennheiser has long had headphones covered, what about home audio? The firm’s Black Friday deals are pretty sparse on that front, with only the AMBEO Soundbar Max on offer – down from £2200 to £1800. What a soundbar it is, though. The AMBEO Soundbar Max delivers a 5.1.4 audio experience and produces 30Hz bass, ridding the need for an additional subwoofer. Highs and lows are clear thanks to five built-in tweeters, and the Max also comes with AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and TIDAL Connect support for a speedy home set-up.