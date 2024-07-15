Samsung has knocked over 50% off Galaxy Buds for Prime Day

Got a Samsung smartphone in your pocket and looking to pair it with the perfect set of top earbuds? You’re in luck during this year’s Amazon Prime Day sales. Samsung has slashed the prices on its premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and already-affordable Galaxy Buds FE. At these prices, they could also be a great choice for anyone rocking another brand’s phone.

Prime Day 2024 is here and we’re busy covering the best deals on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’re highlighting the biggest savings around.



Check out the best Prime Day deals (US) and the best Prime Day deals (UK)

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the pick of the bunch, with 24-bit sound and head-tracking 360 Audio spatial audio. You’ll also find IPX7 water resistance and around five hours of battery life. While they’ve now been superseded by the Galaxy Buds Pro3, those earphones have made the switch to a stem-style design, which not everyone is a fan of; these bud-style in-ears stay true to their name, and are also smaller than the first-gen Buds Pro. That should mean they fit more comfortably and securely in your ears.

In the UK, they originally retailed for £219, but are currently on sale for £99 – a huge 55% saving. That’s a further £50 off compared to last year’s Prime Day discount. You can get them in White, Graphite and Bora Purple colours.

Stepping down to the Galaxy Buds FE means you give up head tracking spatial audio and get a much lower IPX2 splash resistance rating. But, you still get active noise-cancelling and a case that can supply several top-ups before it needs plugging in. Sound quality isn’t a major step down. Plus, they’re still comfortable enough for all-day listening – or until the batteries run out, anyway.

Normally, these retail for £99 in the UK, but they’re 36% off for Prime Day at £64. A £35 or 35% saving is not to be sniffed at, putting them almost into pocket money territory. White, Graphite and Olive Green colours are on the menu.