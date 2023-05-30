Refreshed Genesis GV60 packs biometric unlocking tech

The Genesis GV60 has been refreshed for 2023, giving the already premium EV even more of a star turn. We were impressed with the pre-facelift car, which packed in performance, luxury and tech in equal measure when we drove it last year, but now Genesis has given it a few tweaks, especially in technology department.

A biometric unlocking feature means you can access your car and start it using facial recognition followed by fingerprint authentication. We got to try the system during a recent unveil and it works a treat.

The Face Connect system is housed in the B pillar of the driver’s side door of the GV60, which is used to scan the owner’s face and unlock – as long as it is recognised. Once an owner gets into the driving seat, a fingerprint sensor on the centre console verifies they’re the rightful owner, and all the seat settings and head-up display adjust automatically to suit that driver’s preferred position.

You have to spend a few minutes initially setting up, but once you’ve worked your way through the (admittedly intuitive) steps inside the cockpit, the tech will come as great news if you’re tired of carrying keys around – or are the forgetful type who puts them down somewhere and promptly forgets where they are. The two-factor authentication system means the system is very secure too, thanks to a master password used during setup.

Smartphone or smartwatch users can also take advantage of the Digital Key 2.0 system, which replaces a traditional car key with their mobile device. This gives owners the ability to open the car when they walk up to it or open the tailgate without taking their phone out. On a practical note, the key can also be shared with up to four other people at the same time via their Wallet app.

Genesis says that both the biometric features and the Digital Key 2.0 functionality will come as part of the standard specification for the 2023 luxury car.

The GV60 has also had additional revisions made to its features list. There’s now an air purification system that boasts a particulate matter sensor. Meanwhile, front seat passengers can also enjoy the benefit of heated and ventilated front seats along with a heated steering wheel. The electric steering wheel and tilt reach setup now adjusts using a memory function, while the driver’s seat gets no less than 18-way adjustable Ergo Motion – read massage, all of which works using memory settings. Front passenger side occupants don’t fare quite as well, but there’s still a sizeable 12-way adjustable massage package that delivers almost as much comfort.

Rounding it out is a boosted ambient interior lighting system, acoustically insulated windscreen and side-glazed windows along with rear door blinds, all as part of the standard specification.

The 2023 Genesis GV60 is available in three different versions, starting with the Premium model, followed by the Sport edition with the range topped off with a potent Sport Plus edition, which is perhaps best known for featuring a ‘Boost’ button. There’s no word on prices just yet, but buyers can expect a slight climb over the pre-facelift model’s £53,905 starting figure.