PS4 games are now on PlayStation Now – and this is where you should start

As promised this spring, you can now stream full PlayStation 4 games via Sony's PlayStation Now service, whether you have an actual PS4 console or a Windows PC.

PlayStation Now is best known for pumping last-gen PS3 games to your devices, but now the service can handle the glossy graphics and complex computations of modern-day games, flinging them over an Internet connection to your TV or computer monitor.

Why bother with PlayStation Now if you already own a PS4? Value, potentially: with reasonably-priced monthly and annual all-you-can-play subscriptions, you can tap into the entire library of PS4 and PS3 games, with more than 400 total titles available right now in the UK (and 500+ in the United States). That's a lot of gaming.

That said, the PS4 end of the equation is pretty slim for now: there are 51 PS4 games available on PlayStation Now in the UK, and even fewer in the States, plus the initial lineup lacks all of the heavy hitters we'd hoped for back in March.

Still, there's plenty worth checking out on PS4 or PC, so head here for the complete UK list, and keep reading for our picks of the first five PS4 games to play on PlayStation Now.