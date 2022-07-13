Get two Philips Hue bulbs for £24 in this shiny Prime Day deal

If you’re looking to upgrade your lamps, Philips Hue bulbs are some of the smartest around. Want intelligent illumination at a price that doesn’t leave you incandescent? Amazon’s got a Prime Day deal to light up the room.

Until 13 July, Prime members can screw-in a pair of White Ambiance bulbs for just £24. That’s a solid 60% reduction from Philips’ official retail price. And the smart lights don’t require any additional kit to get connected, so you won’t be hit by hidden hub fees.

Not a Prime subscriber? To bag the bulbs and some shiny account benefits, sign-up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime here.

With voice assistant connectivity, clever scheduling tools and total tone control, Hue bulbs are nothing if not nifty. And if you’re just getting started with smart lighting, the discounted twin-pack is a great way to do it. Compatible with E27 Edison Screw sockets, the bulbs connect directly to the Philips Hue smartphone app via Bluetooth – no hub necessary.

Working with Bayonets? Amazon has also discounted a similar twin-pack for B22 fittings, which you can pick up during Prime Day for £30.

Once you’re hooked up, you’ll be able to control the glow show through Alexa or Google Assistant, set sleep and wake-up routines, and fine-tune the whiteness and brightness with 50,000 shades to choose from. All for just £12.50 per bulb.

Fancy further fluorescent fun? Amazon has also discounted the optional Philips Hue Bridge by 54% for Prime Day, meaning you can pick up the hub for just £23. Besides enhancing the range of your smart lighting setup, it unlocks automation, accessory support and the ability to connect up to 50 Hue lighting solutions. Speaking of which…

Other Prime Day deals on Philips Hue lights

Keen to kit out your crib with brighter lights? Amazon’s got discounted Hue gear to have your whole gaffe looking glam.

Give your movie nights a makeover with a Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip. Positioned behind your TV, it syncs with what’s on screen for added ambience and technicolour immersion. Depending on the size of your panel, Amazon has slashed up to 29% off the RRP. Check out the strips for 55in, 65in and 75in tellies.

Want a standalone strip for throwing shade on a shelf? Philips Hue also ships a Gradient Lightstrip which doesn’t need a TV. And Amazon has cut the cost of a 2m length by a whopping 50% for Prime Day. Which means you can add one to your pad for £70 (instead of £140).

And the discounts don’t stop there. You can bag a twin-pack of Play light bars for £70 (42% off), an Iris table lamp for £64 (down from £95) and an Ensis ceiling light for £295 (a £100 discount). Grab the lot and you’ll be good to glow.