Philips Hue reveals a new track lighting system and a rechargeable lamp

Philips Hue has introduced a bunch of new updates to its range. The $160/£130 Philips Hue Go portable lamp is the most eye-catching, since it’s completely portable and can last for two days on a single charge (although you can plug it in if you run out of juice). The lamp boasts a button so you can cycle through scenes to find the right setting for you.

There’s also a customisable Philips Hue Perifo track lighting system – predominantly for use on ceilings of course, the system can also be used on the wall and can even go around corners. It’s extendible, so you can have up to 18 pendant lights, light bars or spotlights in a single track.

The company also announced a new Sunrise wake-up effect to mimic the sun coming up over the horizon with a transition through blue to soft orange light.

The Sunrise wake-up style can be found in the Philips Hue app under the Wake up Automations Tab for Hue Bridge users and the Routines Tab for Bluetooth users. You can also customise it as you’d expect.

There’s also a $350/£300 Philips Hue Signe gradient lamp in oak to go alongside it, as well as a smaller table lamp version for £200 – this smaller version doesn’t appear to be coming to the US.

Finally, there’s also a matte black or white $50/£45 Philips Hue Tap dial switch. It has four buttons so you can control lights in different areas of your home. The faster or slower you turn the dial, the faster or slower your lights will dim.