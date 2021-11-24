Grab the 55in OLED805 or 48in Philips OLED806 for £999

Have you been on the hunt for a 4K TV? And not just one of those bargain bin tellies- an actually decent screen that will add a new lease of life to your living room. You’re in luck, as you can save big on Philips OLED 4K TVs right now.

Both the 55in OLED 705 and award-winning 55in OLED805 are available at reduced prices while stocks last – you can save a packet on the OLED805 in particular

Plus the award-winning OLED806 will be available until 30 November at these new prices:

We gave the 55OLED806 five stars in our review, saying: “You’ll have to commit some time to setting up the OLED806 to your satisfaction. And you’ll have to wait a little while before Philips finally ditches Android TV in favour of Google’s superior system. As far as downsides go, that’s just about it.

This is a well-specified, well-made, high-performance TV at a completely mainstream price. When you take Ambilight into account too, it becomes a pretty compelling package. Philips wants your money. And it’s doing everything to get it.”

The 55OLED806 comes with support for every available HDR standard including HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ, HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. There’s also support for Dolby Atmos, too.

It’s also a decent buy for owners of the Xbox Series X or Sony PlayStation 5, too. Two of the screen’s four HDMI inputs are fully 2.1-compliant so they support 4K at 120Hz, VRR, HGiG tone-mapping, the lot. And there’s ARC and eARC compatibility on those sockets as well.