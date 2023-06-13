Panasonic intros its first Mini LED TV plus an Amazon Fire TV in stacks of sizes

While Panasonic has announced some new OLED 4K TV models, there are also some choice new LED sets, too. And these include Panasonic’s first Mini LED TV.

The MX950LED 4K Ultra HD TV is available in 55/65in sizes and boasts Panasonic’s latest Mini LED panel with Quantum Dot. Powered by the HCX Pro AI processor, Panasonic says this is its brightest LED panel so far, yet it is able to minimise the halo effect found on many LCD TVs by reducing light bleeding onto darker areas.

The MX950LED also boasts mprovements to Filmmaker mode to adjust for ambient light by monitoring the colour temperature of the room. The sound system is also Dolby Atmos-certified.

Gamers are well catered for; there’s a Panasonic-developed Game Mode Extreme plus AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility. A range of HDR formats are supported including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+ Adaptive.

Up to 120Hz refresh rates and VRR as well as Nvdia G-Sync are enabled via HDMI 2.1, too. Plus there’s Pana’s My Home Screen 8.0 operating system on board.

Elsewhere, the MX800 is an everyday LED set that uses Amazon’s Fire TV OS which, of course, boasts support for Amazon Alexa. However, it’s worth noting the integration of Alexa is via the included voice remote rather than using Alexa built-in.

One of the most compelling things about this TV is that It’s available for vastly different room sizes ranging from 43in to 50, 55, 65 and 75in – clearly Panasonic thinks it will have wide appeal. There’s support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision as well as Panasonic’s Game Mode plus HDMI 2.1

There’s an MX650 in the range too – this has already been launched in the UK.