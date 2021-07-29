OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Which is best?

The original OnePlus Nord released back in 2020 and it was a true treat: a budget-friendly phone that emulated nearly every flagship feature that matters. Hell of a phone, really.

If you’re looking for a new Nord now, however, you have two options: the OnePlus Nord 2, a proper sequel to the original, and the cheaper OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The latter is a trimmed-down take on the original that costs £100 less than the Nord 2 and keeps a lot intact, but the price can’t drop like that without sacrifices.

Are you a fan of OnePlus and looking for a reasonably-priced new handset? One of these Androids should do the trick, although we’ve got a favourite in the pair. Here’s how they compare.