OnePlus announces the Nord 2 Pac-Man edition, coming soon

It’s a maze thing

OnePlus is no stranger to brand tie-ins. There was the OnePlus 6 Avengers edition, the China-exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus 8T, and then the recurring partnership with McLaren Automotive.

The latest partnership is with everyone’s favourite pellet-munching retro star; meet the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-man edition. While we don’t have any official photos yet, we know it comes with a gamified software revamp and a new design. Expect some tasty easter eggs, new backgrounds, a new camera filter and custom OxygenOS icons based on retro video games.

While all partnerships feel somewhat needless, it made sense to partner with a supercar manufacturer like McLaren, given its cache of cutting-edge technology and focus on speed. The latest partnership with Pac-Man is to position OnePlus next to a beloved gaming classic, and the unofficial photo of a glow-in-dark design with a maze design confirms one thing — It looks quite cool. Maybe that’s enough for fans.

Watch this space as we update the piece once we have more details on price and specs.

OnePlus has launched a competition to celebrate and you can win one here. I’m sure they receive a lot of entries so don’t take it personally if you’re ghosted.