OnePlus 7 preview: Everything we know so far

The excellent OnePlus 6T is just rolling out now, but rumours and supposed leaks are already sprouting around the OnePlus 7.

We're probably still six months out from the next numbered OnePlus, as of this writing, but the rumour mill is always churning – and fans certainly have their wish lists of what they'd like to see from the next iteration of the "budget flagship." But if OnePlus keeps adding big features, then we may need to drop that budget tag at some point.

Details are still sparse right now, but here's what we've heard about the OnePlus 7 so far – and otherwise, what we can deduce from the past.