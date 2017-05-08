OnePlus 5: Everything we know right now

>>> It will be called the OnePlus 5

Yes, we know you were all expecting the OnePlus 4, but the company's next hero phone will instead be called the OnePlus 5. Why? Not, as many outlets have reported, because the number four is considered unlucky in China. Apparently it's because a number of OnePlus big wigs are massive fans of former NBA player Robert Holly, who wore a #5 jersey.

Could it be true? We're more convinced by the former theory. Apple didn't seem too worried with the iPhone 4, nor Samsung with the Galaxy S4, but they aren't Chinese companies. OnePlus might feel a little different about calling their phone something that sounds very much like "death" in Chinese.

>>> It could have a 5.3in AMOLED display

The 3T packed a 5.5in 1080p AMOLED, which was no bad display. For the next-gen OnePlus, though, early evidence is hinting at a slight downsize - to 5.3in - in favour of a resolution upgrade. A 2K AMOLED? It would make sense, given that many of OnePlus' competitors now pack QHD displays and OnePlus hasn't upgraded its flagship's screen resolution since the original OnePlus One. Other reports have suggested 5.5in will still be the norm, though.

>>> It might be ceramic. Or glass.

Unlike the metal shells of both the OnePlus 3 and 3T, if rumours prove to be true the next-gen OnePlus handset may well opt for something different. Some suggest it'll be glass, while others - perhaps with more veracity, based on the build of one version of the OnePlus X - point towards the possibility of a ceramic shell on the OnePlus 4.

>>> It might have skinny screen bezels

The trend for ever-skinnier display bezels was kicked off by Xiaomi, but LG and Samsung have brought it to the mainstream. OnePlus could be set to follow, if rumours about a handset that's mostly screen end up being true. There will be no physical home button, and the fingerprint sensor will be relocated to the back of the phone, in order to make room for an all-screen design.