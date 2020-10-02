November issue of Stuff magazine is out now

The November issue of Stuff magazine features an audio special covering everything from smart speakers to smartphones ensuring your ears are well served as we tentatively approach party season (for six people only), and it's out... now.
Elsewhere in this month's cover story we look at the best turntables, Bluetooth or otherwise, personal audio players from Astell & Kern, Apple and an anniversary edition Walkman from Sony, as well as some awesome hi-fi separates and speakers interwoven with our recommendations for audiophile albums to disturb the neighbours. Plus, how to go 'clubbing' in a museum while proper dancefloors remain off limits.
We're also giving away a Naim Mu-so 2nd Generation worth £1299 – one of our top multiroom speaker picks – so be sure to check out the competion in mag, digital edition or soon-to-be on Stuff.tv.
Stuff November: Hot Stuff
We’re buzzing off this month’s Hot Stuff section giving you the downlow on the Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad Air and iPad, all with massive, pretty pictures, plus the smallest Xbox ever, Nintendo’s attempt to turn your kitchen into a Mario Kart circuit, the first ever IMAX certified soundbars from Philips and a fancy new TV with Bowers & Wilkins sound.
There's also Lucid's answer to the Tesla S that can get you from London to Frankfurt on a single charge and a curious collaboration between luxury car company Bentley and French loud speaker fanciers Focal, that should prove a proper treat for your lugs.
Stuff November: Oculus Quest 2 tested
Elsewhere, we test weird fitness gadgets, the latest smartwatches, GoPro’s new action cam, and the Oculus Quest 2. We revel in the return of Tony Hawk to the video game world and celebrate the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future by reminiscing about the DeLorean.
New electric bikes, new electric toothbrushes, and even a report on how to get behind the wheel of a powerboat on the open ocean – it's all here in a jampacked issue containing no fewer than 226 gadgets.
Stuff November: Get your copy
There are multiple ways to get your hands on a copy of Stuff magazine.
Do your bit to help support the high street by picking up Stuff from all good newsagents and supermarkets. Subscribe and pick between a print magazine delivered direct to your door, a digital edition sent direct to your devices, or a combined package of the pair.
Alternatively, check out the Stuff iOS app, or for further print and digital goodness we continue to be on Readly and Pocketmags. From the entire team, thank you for your support... we don't exist without you.