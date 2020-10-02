November issue of Stuff magazine is out now

The November issue of Stuff magazine features an audio special covering everything from smart speakers to smartphones ensuring your ears are well served as we tentatively approach party season (for six people only), and it's out... now.

Elsewhere in this month's cover story we look at the best turntables, Bluetooth or otherwise, personal audio players from Astell & Kern, Apple and an anniversary edition Walkman from Sony, as well as some awesome hi-fi separates and speakers interwoven with our recommendations for audiophile albums to disturb the neighbours. Plus, how to go 'clubbing' in a museum while proper dancefloors remain off limits.

We're also giving away a Naim Mu-so 2nd Generation worth £1299 – one of our top multiroom speaker picks – so be sure to check out the competion in mag, digital edition or soon-to-be on Stuff.tv.