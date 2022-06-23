Nothing offers early pre-order on Phone 1 for community members

Nothing is set to launch its debut smartphone, the Phone 1 at an event on July 12. As with most new smartphone releases these days, we’re expecting pre-orders for the device to launch just after the event. But what if you really want to get your hands on the smartphone? Well, Nothing has an interesting opportunity for its fans.

Those in Nothing’s exclusive community have an opportunity to nab a Phone 1 early. In an email sent round to members, the new tech company on the block offers a chance to pre-order the device before everyone else.

Nothing will be sending round a private code to all community members, which they can use to pre-order the device on Jun 24, just over two weeks before the official launch. Members will have 48 hours to pre-order their device early while stocks last. The code also grants £20 off Phone 1 accessories or the Ear 1 earbuds. The company will shoot over an email on launch day for members to complete their order.

Nothing’s community is still open to sign-ups, but it might be too late to get in on this offer. There’s always next time, eh? The promotion only gives members early access to ordering the device, not receiving it. Although it does mean you’ll be among the first customers to get the device in the post, which might appeal to Nothing fans.

Nothing’s Phone 1 promises to be a “start of change for the sleepy smartphone market”. Early looks at the device show off an iPhone-esque body, with a unique semi-transparent design. There’s also an LED light system on the back called the Glyph Interface, which is a different approach. At the moment, Nothing’s claims of a revolutionary device seem to be much ado about nothing – there’s nothing particularly revolutionary about the smartphone. We’ll find out everything at the event on July 12.