Nothing Phone 1 won’t be launching in the US (for now, at least)

The super-hyped Nothing Phone 1 will officially not be landing in the US when it hits UK and European shelves following its 12 July launch.

With a unique transparent rear (embedded with an eye-catching array of LED strips for flashing notifications and camera tricks), the Nothing Phone 1 is one of the most unusual and hyped handsets in recent memory.

In an official statement to PCMag, the company states that “It takes a lot to launch a smartphone… from ensuring the handset is supported by the country’s cellular technologies to carrier partnerships and local regulation, and as we’re still a young brand we need to be strategic about it.”

Clearly, North American Android fans will be more than a little disappointed by this latest development, but there is, at least, some hope: “”We have big plans to launch a U.S. supported smartphone in the future,” the statement continues. “For now, a limited number of our private community investors in the U.S. will be able to get their hands on phone (1) through a closed beta program. In the meantime, if readers really want phone (1) to be available in the US as soon as possible, they should call their carrier to let them know about us.”

It’s likely that the company was unable to land a deal with US networks in time for the launch, or faced costly prices as part of the approval process. There could be further complications at play too, like the fact that US carriers use different 5G airwaves compared to those in other countries, which can result in higher manufacturing costs. Or, perhaps, it understandably wants to focus on a tighter market, testing the waters ahead of tackling the challenge of tempting US consumers away from the iPhone and Samsung handsets that dominate sales.

Either way, we’re sure that an EU and UK launch will be keeping Nothing more than a little busy over the coming year, and we’ll still be wrapping our eager mitts around the company’s first handset for our in-depth review.

With the company headed by ex OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, we have high hopes for an exciting product that hopefully breaks the mould, so watch this space for more info, as and when we get it.