New Wave: 5 things you need to know about the BBC Sounds app

Wave goodbye to your iPlayer Radio Apps woes, because the BBC Sounds app is ready to muscle in on your audio app routine...

And this time its setting it's sights to sit alongside the fat cat streaming apps Spotify and Apple Music.

This is excellent news for you loyal BBC radio fans, as a huge chunk of the great BBC audio content is now in one centralised, user-friendly app with over 80,000 hours of radio. This is perhaps an even more exciting prospect for those less familiar with the amazing roster of BBC radio shows, an untapped treasure trove.

The app itself is simple to use and intuitive. More importantly, it's free and free of annoying ads too.

Whilst there are a whole host of new features yet to be introduced, here's everything you need to know so far...