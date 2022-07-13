Need new headphones? Snap up multiple Sennheiser options in Prime Day deals

Headphones have become an everyday object now, so getting a decent set is more important than ever. Sennheiser is known for quality offerings in the audio space. This Prime Day, the brand has deals across multiple products. It’s the perfect time to snap up a new pair of cans.

Sennheiser 599 Special Edition Open-Back Wired – now £70/$100

Our top pick of Sennheiser’s Prime Day savings are the 599 Special Edition Open-Back Wired headphones. Open-back headphones are popular as they offer better sound quality. This Prime Day deal sees up to 61% slashed off the regular retail price, making them a solid choice.

In the US, customers can pick the headphones up for $100, a 50% discount compared to the usual $200 starting price. In the UK, you’ll score them for less at £70 – a better 61% reduction versus the typical RRP of £180.

With the 599s, Sennheiser promises best-in-class sound from the premium cans, with 38mm drivers. Thanks to the open-back, the sound gets amplified for a better listening experience. You can switch on active noise-cancelling to tune out background noises, and these over-ears plug in via a 3.5mm jack. The headphones come in black, which is exclusive to Amazon.

Sennheiser 450SE Wireless – now £70

Wireless headphones are proving more popular than wired options, thanks to the convenience they offer. If you’re looking to level up your listening game, there’s no better time to do so than Prime Day, with deals on the 450SE Wireless headphones.

UK customers can score a 42%/£50 discount from the usual £120 price tag at £70. Note that this is for the Special Edition version of the 450 headphones. Any shoppers over in the US will miss out on this one, unfortunately.

Sennheiser’s 450SEs use Bluetooth 5.0 and AAC/AptX codecs to receive high-quality sound from your device. The 32mm drivers will deliver powerful sound, even with a closed-back design. You can switch on active noise-cancelling on these headphones, personalise the EQ via the app, and even talk to Alexa. Sennheiser reckons you’ll get up to 30 hours of battery life with these cans, and can then juice them up again via USB-C.

Sennheiser 250BT Bluetooth Headset – now £25/$45

With different headphones for different purposes these days, an all-in-one option is often desired. Enter the Sennheiser 250BT Bluetooth Headset, which can be used for listening, fitness, calls, and even gaming. And this Prime Day, it’s also received a price slashing.

In the US, customers can snap a set up for $45, a 36%/$25 discount compared to the usual $70 starting price. In the UK, you’ll be able to pay even less at £25 – a higher 58%/£35 reduction versus the typical RRP of £60.

Sennheiser’s 250BTs sit on-ear, meaning they’ll fit better when you’re active. They also use Bluetooth 5.0 and AAC/AptX codecs to receive high-quality sound from your device. With this headset, Sennheiser promises dynamic bass to boost your listening experience. You’ll find a built-in mic on the set, making them ideal for calls. Thanks to the low latency support, you could even use them for gaming. Sennheiser reckons the battery will last for 25 hours, and you can tweak the sound within the accompanying app.

Sennheiser IE 300 In-Ear Wired Headphones – now £125

Many consumers still prefer in-ear headphones, often coming with a tighter fit, and better passive noise-cancelling. Well, Sennheiser has you covered here too, with the IE 300 In-Ear Headphones. Thanks to the Prime Day deal, they’re available for a huge steal.

In the UK, customers can pick these in-ears up for £125, a 52%/£134 discount compared to the usual £260 starting price. US-based Prime members will miss out on this one too, unfortunately.

Thanks to being in-ear, the IE 300s offer exceptional passive noise-cancellation, without any extra features. The headphones are super lightweight, making them perfect to take on the go. Sound comes from 7mm XWB transducers, which Sennheiser promises can deliver the entire frequency spectrum. You’ll find flexible ear hooks and a detachable cable on the headphones, making them even more portable.

Sennheiser CX Wireless Earbuds – now £49/$70

True wireless earbuds are perhaps the most convenient version of headphones around, just pop ’em in, and you’re set. They often come with a higher price tag, though, which can put many shoppers off. Luckily, Sennheiser offers a low-cost, high-quality set of wireless buds. And this Prime Day, you can save even more on the CX True Wireless Earbuds, with a big price reduction.

In the US, customers can pick the buds up for $75, a 42%/$55 discount compared to the usual $130 starting price. This isn’t a Prime Day deal, so might last longer. In the UK, you’ll be able to pay slightly less at £60 thanks to the Prime Day deal – a better 50%/£60 reduction versus the typical RRP of £120.

Sennheiser’s CX True Wireless Earbuds promise superior sound without compromise thanks to 7mm TrueResponse transducers, Bluetooth 5.0, and the AAC/AptX codecs. They feature passive noise-cancellation and IPX4 water resistance. You can tweak the EQ, boost bass, and manage the touch controls on the accompanying app. Sennheiser reckons they’ll last up to 9 hours by themselves, and an additional 18 with the charging case (27 in total). They scored 5 out of 5 stars in our review, so you know you’re in for some good listening.