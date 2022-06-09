Naughty Dog officially announces a remake of The Last of Us at Summer Game Fest

Nothing gets to be a secret for long these days, and while a remake of Naughty Dog’s action-adventure masterpiece, The Last of Us, was supposed to be the mic drop closing reveal at journalist Geoff Keighley’s E3-replacing Summer Game Fest, the game was actually mistakenly leaked early by PlayStation itself.

Oopsie.

Still, that took away none of the excitement from what we now know is a true from-the-ground-up remake (unlike the 2014 remaster) of the 2013 game that first introduced us to Joel, Ellie, and those truly hideous Clickers. As detailed in a PlayStation blog, The Last of Us Part I is initially a PS5 exclusive that features ‘modernised gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options’. The game utilises the PS5’s 3D audio capabilities, as well as the DualSense’s haptics and adaptive triggers.

Here’s the trailer, which gives us a good look at how a now nine-year-old game has made the jump into the current generation. The game arrives on September 2.

Naughty Dog also briefly touched on an upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer game during its on-stage appearance at Summer Game Fest, a full-fledged standalone experience that PlayStation calls an ‘extremely ambitious undertaking’. Expect to hear more about that one next year.

Before that we’re getting HBO’s Pedro Pascal-starring The Last of Us TV show, which wraps filming tomorrow, and will also feature Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who play Joel and Ellie in the games.