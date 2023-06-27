Nanoleaf’s 4D screen mirroring TV gear is now available to buy

Originally launched at CES 2023, Nanoleaf’s 4D gear is now available.

It’s a starter kit with two elements – a Screen Mirror Camera that sits at the top or bottom of your TV as well as a Matter-compatible light strip. The 4D set is pretty clever as it captures the colours on your screen in real-time and syncs them to the light strip to create a Philips Ambilight-style effect.

Starting at $100/£90 there are 55-65in and 65-85in versions. You can also get the $80/£70 Screen Mirror Camera separately, too, should you already have a Nanoleaf setup and not want the lightstrip to go around your TV (perhaps it’s in a cavity for example).

There are four mirroring modes (including a dynamic one), and 50 zones on the light strip so the strip can accurately replicate the colours on your TV or gaming monitor.

Nanoleaf’s Sync+ tech can mirror all of your Nanoleaf lights to the TV at once, too, so you can connect up to 50 other Nanoleaf lights and, if you already have some Nanoleaf light panels, that could lead to some crazy all-room lighting scenes.

Following other limited edition black releases of its products, Nanoleaf has also just announced it is launching a limited run of Ultra Black Shapes Hexagons. Plus the company is adding to its integration with Razer Chroma gear by working with in-game app and mods platform Overwolf. Essentially, you’ll now be able to get your lighting to react to in-game events and actions.