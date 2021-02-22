MWC Shanghai: all the hot news from China’s biggest mobile expo

With over 20,000 visitors scheduled to attend, Mobile World Congress in Shanghai is the first big in-person tech expo to happen since COVID reared its head – and a chance for many of the major phone manufacturers to make a splash by announcing some game-changing gadgets.

The February event usually takes place in Barcelona, but organisers have switched things around for 2021 with the European leg now set to take place in June instead.

With attendees including Huawei, Nokia, ZTE, Intel, Realme and Qualcomm, it’s not just Asian companies showing off their wares, and some of the major launches should have implications for phonew buyers here in the West. Over the course of the show (which runs until 25 February), we’ll be gathering all the main news right here, so scroll down for everything you need to know.