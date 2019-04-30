Motorola RAZR V4 preview: Everything we know so far

Smartphone makers are currently trying to figure out what a foldable smartphone should look and act like, and one could take inspiration from one of the all-time greatest flip phones: Motorola's RAZR.

While Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Huawei's Mate X go for the phone-to-tablet approach, the much-rumoured and leaked Motorola RAZR V4 fits a full-size smartphone into a half-sized package that folds up neatly in your pocket.

Sound like the great return of the RAZR we knew and loved back when? Could be! Here's what we've heard and seen so far of the foldable Motorola RAZR V4.

(Leaked renders via Slashleaks)