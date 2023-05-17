Motorola launching new foldable Razr smartphone on 1 June

While Motorola certainly isn’t the new kid on the block, the brand is keeping itself inside people’s pockets with its foldable smartphones. Carrying on the name from the traditional flip phone series, the Razr line now consists of bendy Android smartphones. And Motorola is ready to reveal its latest addition with an upcoming launch event.

Taking to Twitter to tease the event, Motorola showed off the silhouette of two foldable smartphones in a short clip. Above the clip, we can see that the event will take place on 1 June and has the tagline “Flip the script”. It’s unclear what the time the event will be taking place, but Motorola will likely release further information closer to the time. Expect to be able to watch along at home via a live stream. Of course, we’ll bring you all the latest from the event.

So, beyond the date and the fact the smartphones are foldables, what else do we know about Motorola’s upcoming Razr launch? Leaks have suggested that the brand will release two devices, one standard and one Ultra. It seems they’ll go under the Razr 40 branding, giving a formal name to the smartphones. Spec wise, it looks like the devices will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, boast 12GB of RAM, storage up to 512GB, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 12MP camera.

While details around the device are unconfirmed, it does look to be a rather beefy step up from its predecessor. We scored 2022’s Razr foldable four stars out of five in our review, claiming it was Motorola’s best yet. Could the upcoming Razr 40 devices steal the crown?