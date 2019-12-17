Microsoft Xbox Series X preview: Everything we know so far

What was once Project Scarlett is now officially the Xbox Series X, Microsoft's next-generation console.

It'll pack incredible power, enabling performance up to 8K resolution and 120 frames per second, with a new Halo game onboard and a minimal new tower-like design. And it may not be the only new Xbox on the horizon, as Microsoft's own words suggest.

Curious about what to expect from the new 2020 Xbox? Here's everything we've heard so far, both officially and through the rumour mill.