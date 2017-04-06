Microsoft Xbox Scorpio: Everything we know so far

>>> It'll be priced like a console. A premium one.

There's been a lot of speculation about how much Project Scorpio will cost. Drawing on all of the comments made so far by senior Xbox and Microsoft figures, it seems most likely that Scorpio will set gamers back the same or perhaps a bit more than a PS4 Pro. We wouldn't be surprised if it comes in at US$499.

It's definitely being pitched as a premium product, for higher end gamers with the requisite kit and the desire to run a full 4K console setup. Whatever the price point ends up being, we know almost for certain that it'll be substantially less than a serious gaming PC.

>>> It's designed for developers as much as gamers.

Xbox is heavily pushing the angle that Scorpio is a product of what developers have asked for. More than one comment has been made by Phil Spencer about Scorpio's hardware not holding developers back, giving them the space to push the boundaries of 4K console gaming without limitation. It's even in the official promo video.

According to Digital Foundry's interview with Microsoft employees, the console significantly reduces the load of instructions needed to draw graphics on the screen, trimming down the amount of computing needed to bring games to life on your screen. Less computing means less power used... which means more power to put into performance. And that's just one example of how Scorpio empowers creators to do more with (hopefully) modestly-priced hardware.

What does that mean for gamers? Well, if it works, it means a new future of gaming. Even if you're not running a 4K setup, you'll benefit from the vast power of Scorpio - and what it will allow game creators to do. Our only fear? The size of update downloads.