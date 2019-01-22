LG G8 ThinQ preview: Everything we know so far

It's been a good few years since LG had a flagship in the spotlight. The G5's modular accessories were a misfire, the G6's bezel-trimmed approach was outclassed by the Galaxy S8, and the notched LG G7 ThinQ just didn't stand apart from the crowd.
What about the LG G8 ThinQ, then? While a first glance at the concept renders (based on current leaks) suggest an incredibly familiar-looking device, rumours point to a pretty big twist that might help LG combat the coming tide of foldable phones.
Will the G8 ThinQ restore the LG flagship brand? Here's everything we've heard so far about what could be LG's most compelling handset in years.
When will the LG G8 ThinQ be out?
LG had a history of announcing its new flagship at Mobile World Congress, but last year opted to hold tight on the LG G7 ThinQ (shown) and hit late spring instead. Not this year, suggest reports.
CNET reports that LG plans to reveal the phone at MWC 2019 in late February. Whether it will actually be called the LG G8 or G8 ThinQ remains to be seen, suggests the report, with the possibility that the edition supporting a second screen could be branded separately from a base model.
Mobile World Congress is ground zero for smartphone reveals, and we're expecting foldable handsets from Samsung and Huawei this year. LG could definitely join the fray with its own spin on the premise.
How much will the LG G8 ThinQ cost?
We haven't heard any solid rumours on pricing yet. The LG G7 smartly undercut a lot of the flagship competition with its £599 price, but we're not sure that LG will go that route again.
Based on what CNET mentioned, perhaps there will be a base model somewhere in that price range and then a pricier edition that supports the second-screen attachment. We know that foldable phones are expected to be insanely expensive, with Samsung's foldable phone rumoured to launch around £1,350, so it's hard to know what to expect here.
We have no idea, but we're very eager to find out.
What will the LG G8 ThinQ look like?
Looks like the LG G7, right? These leak-inspired concept renders, developed by prominent leaker OnLeaks and shared via 91Mobiles, show a nearly identical device to last year's save for some rear camera differences.
That's not terribly exciting. But there's something we're not seeing here: CNET reports that LG will release a second screen case attachment, allowing you to open up the case and effectively double the size of the display. It's like a foldable phone that can also be… well, fully normal. How that will work and how much it'll cost remain to be seen, but it certainly is a unique premise.
On the other hand, other rumours have pointed to minimal bezel and a teardrop notch, as seen in the below mockup from ETNews. That's a more compelling design, especially in 2019, but we'll have to wait and see how it shakes out.
If true, sticking with last year's core design is a bit boring – but we need to see how the reported second-screen attachment looks.
What about the LG G8 ThinQ's screen?
Beyond the premise of a second screen attachment, we haven't really heard anything yet about what to expect from LG G8 ThinQ's built-in screen.
The G7's was pretty strong, with a Quad HD 6.1in LCD panel – not quite OLED quality, but very good all the same. The OnLeaks renders suggest identical dimensions for the screen, but hopefully LG makes the move into OLEDs instead.
We're just speculating at this point, but we're definitely curious to hear about what to expect from the two screens.
How much power will the LG G8 ThinQ pack?
An LG flagship launching in 2019? Yeah, that almost certainly means the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 will be in tow.
The latest top-end Snapdragon will soon be rolling out in an array of new handsets, and promises more speed and A.I.-crunching capabilities than before. With Android 9.0 undoubtedly in tow, it's sure to be a super-fast smartphone.
We don't know if the Snapdragon 855 will top the benchmark leaderboards, but it ought to be plenty capable all the same.
What kind of cameras will LG G8 ThinQ have?
What kind isn't yet clear, but how many… well, we might know that and it's frankly a bit of a surprise. The OnLeaks renders point to two back cameras. Last year's LG G7 had three on the back.
Scaling back always seems like a no-no in a market defined by incremental upgrades, plus flagship makers are expected to add more cameras this year rather than pull back. Could it be a cost-cutting measure to trim the price tag, or might there be multiple models?
Or maybe it just moved to the front: concept renders show two front cameras on the LG G8 ThinQ, as opposed to just one on the previous edition.
We'd be surprised to see LG cut back on this year's flagship specs without a pretty compelling reason.
Is there anything else I should know about the LG G8 ThinQ?
5G will be one of the biggest things in the smartphone world this year, but not on the LG G8 ThinQ. ETNews suggests that LG will reveal its first 5G-capable handset separately, however we've also seen rumours that suggest an MWC reveal for it.
Also interesting: the OnLeaks concept renders don't show an earpiece. Why? Because the LG G8 ThinQ reportedly uses vibrations along the screen to send sound to your ear instead. That's unique. We wonder if it will be as effective and reliable a solution.
Based on the current leaks, the most interesting part of the LG G8 ThinQ equation sounds like the secondary screen attachment… which we haven't seen yet. But the leaks are sure to keep coming, so stay tuned for more.