LG G8 ThinQ preview: Everything we know so far

It's been a good few years since LG had a flagship in the spotlight. The G5's modular accessories were a misfire, the G6's bezel-trimmed approach was outclassed by the Galaxy S8, and the notched LG G7 ThinQ just didn't stand apart from the crowd.

What about the LG G8 ThinQ, then? While a first glance at the concept renders (based on current leaks) suggest an incredibly familiar-looking device, rumours point to a pretty big twist that might help LG combat the coming tide of foldable phones.

Will the G8 ThinQ restore the LG flagship brand? Here's everything we've heard so far about what could be LG's most compelling handset in years.