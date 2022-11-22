Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop price slashed for Black Friday

Graphics cards for gaming PCs might be eye-wateringly expensive right now, but there are still Black Friday bargains out there for laptop shoppers. Case in point: the potent Lenovo Legion 5. This AMD-powered 15-incher would normally set you back over £1100, but right now you can grab one for a penny under £900.

Lenovo Legion 5 (512GB SSD): £900 – 22% reduction (Currys)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i: £150 – save £150 (Currys)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: £329 – save £120 (Amazon)

With an eight-core Ryzen CPU, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 3060 dedicated graphics chip, it should have no problem playing new titles. The LCD display’s sensible 1080p resolution won’t be too taxing, and it’ll manage 120Hz gaming for ultra-quick response times in twitch shooters too. Throw in a 512GB SSD and battery good for seven hours away from the mains (when you aren’t gaming, that is) and it should cover all bases.

Lenovo has also taken an axe to the prices of other top-sellers for this year’s Black Friday sales, including half off the IdeaPad Flex 3i if you shop at Currys. This wallet-friendly 2-in-1 has an Intel Celeron CPU and a battery that promises up to twelve and a half hours of portable working. Its 11.6in display folds backwards to act as a tablet, but has the usual goodies of a laptop, like a keyboard you don’t have to charge and full-size connectivity ports.

It’s no powerhouse, with just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but does come with a year’s subscription to Microsoft 365, which would set you back £60 by itself.

Finally the IdeaPad 1 is currently available for £329, a £120 reduction over its usual retail price. It’s a 15.6in workhorse that only tips the scales at 1.6kg, so should be light enough to lug just about anywhere. An AMD Ryzen 5 3500U provides the power, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage, which should be plenty for word processing or web work.