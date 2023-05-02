Lego’s latest theme is Dreamzzz and the sets don’t have complete instructions

Lego has revealed details of a new series of sets debuting alongside a TV show, called Dreamzzz.

Naturally, the TV series will be followed by Lego sets including Izzie and Bunchu the Bunny, Mrs. Castillo’s Turtle Van and the Nightmare Shark Ship. The products are different than a standard Lego set – 80% of the build follows instructions, but the final 20% is left up to the builder. The sets are due in August.

The TV/streaming show will launch later in May with 10 episodes across Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sky, ITVX, and the Lego Group’s YouTube channel. The ‘band of heroes’ show follows the adventures of school friends, Mateo, Izzie, Cooper, Logan and Zoey who journey into the Dream World and defeat the Nightmare King.

Lego didn’t have a whole lot of success with the last homegrown series it invented – Vidiyo which was launched in 2021 before being paused later that year and discontinued at the start of 2022. It was the latest in a long line of Lego attempts to bridge the gap between apps or online play and physical bricks. However, this new series is quite a different concept to that, with the emphasis on imagination alongside a TV/streaming show rather than having a digital element.

“Lego Dreamzzz is our very first concept that celebrates the wondrous world of dreaming and explores what happens when dreams become real, ordinary kids become extraordinary and creativity is a superpower” said Cerim Manovi, Creative Director.

“We want children to feel empowered to bring their wildest dreams to life and revel in the true force of their creative imaginations while dreaming – and this is just the beginning!”

You’ll be able to stream the first episode of Dreamzzz here from 15 May:

