Lego Jaws is a fin-tastic killer recreation for adult brick-builders and movie buffs

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the toyshop, Lego has revealed another movie set for adult collectors. This time, you build a suspenseful scene from that famous film where a huge shark got a bit bitey: Jaws.

The clever design has evolved from the original Lego Ideas submission. You still get the Orca, a fishing vessel immortalised in the movie. A removable roof grants access to a detailed interior. The adjustable boom and rigging let you pretend you know how to sail. There are plenty of accessories too, including the yellow barrels that – spoiler (for a near 50-year-old movie) – were so pivotal in the movie.

Commanding the Orca are Lego minifigs of police chief Martin Brody, marine biologist Matt Hooper and sailor Sam Quint. And there’s also the massive shark. The chunky Lego Jaws can be placed on its own stand, or the top half can be removed to have the shark pursue the Orca – a Lego wake trailing behind.

Dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun

Nom nom nom nom nom nom nom nom nom nom

You get 1497 pieces in all – possibly more if the shark gets hold of those minifigs and dismembers them. The Lego Jaws set will cost $149.99/£129.99 when released on 6 August. (And the famous line is included. You can attach to the diorama’s base a printed tile emblazoned with ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat’.)

Designer of the original Ideas Lego Jaws submission Johnny Campbell says: “Jaws is my favourite movie of all time, and to get all of the finer details [for the set], I freeze-framed Jaws as I watched it”. So think yourself lucky he didn’t pause at a really gory moment, leaving this set comprising 1497 red bricks.

Hankering for more shark-based horrors? Watch Jaws… in a Jiffy a ‘brickbuster’ (sorry – blame Lego for that one) that recreates the movie in brick form – in just 90 seconds. And do stick around for the surprise cameo at the end.

