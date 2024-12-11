It looks like Samsung’s Galaxy S25 will finally get this charging feature

In case you missed it, Qi2 is the new wireless charging standard on the block. Like Apple’s MagSafe, it uses magnets to align the wireless charger more accurately. The latest iPhones support Qi2, as do some Chinese-made Android smartphones like the Oppo Find X8. And Samsung finally looks set to implement the feature on the Galaxy S25 series.

According to Samsung tipster Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will embrace the Qi2 wireless charging standard. With plenty of smartphones already adopting the next-gen wireless charging, Samsung fans will be pleased to see this. Unlike the Oppo Find X8, Samsung will likely stick to the minimum Qi2 standard of 15W charging.

The move to Qi2 also means Samsung will probably release its own magnetic accessories for the Galaxy S25. Sound familiar? Think cases, battery packs, and charging pucks – all designed to play nice with Samsung’s version of Qi2. As these systems aren’t cross-compatible, you’ll have to fork out for Samsung’s own accessories if you want in on the action. No borrowing a MagSafe wallet.

For those not clued-up on Qi2, it’s the newest standard from the Wireless Power Consortium. It replaces the original Qi. Qi2 introduces something called the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), which makes sure your phone and charger align perfectly. The goal is to improve efficiency and reduce overheating issues. It’s also a nod to Apple’s MagSafe system, which has been sticking magnets to chargers since 2020.

Samsung adopting Qi2 is a step forward in more efficient wireless charging speeds. Let’s hope this marks the start of a broader push towards faster wireless charging speeds. The Galaxy S25 series will likely debut in early 2025.