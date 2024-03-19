iPhone Fold launch delayed: here’s when the Apple foldable is set to debut
Apple's first foldable smartphone to rival Samsung's Galaxy Fold range might not debut until 2027 instead of 2026
These days, foldable phones are gaining more and more traction. But there’s one notable brand missing from the party – Apple. The Cupertino tech giant is yet to make a bendy iPhone, leaving many fans to wonder when the brand might unveil one. Bad news, folks. It looks like this long-rumoured as been delayed by another year until 2027.
A new report from AlphaBiz suggests Apple is taking the scenic route to its debut in the bendy phone market. Initially set to land in the latter part of 2026, it appears we’ll now have to twiddle our thumbs until early 2027. Despite this delay, the production of components for this new device are reportedly ticking along just fine. So, what’s the hold-up, you ask? That’s the part we’re not so sure about, but it looks like Apple is working on some new screen tech.
The star Apple’s foldable is rumoured to be some swanky new screen technology that gives the device a very minimal crease. How’s this going to be done? By etching part of the screen’s layer to minimise light reflections and hide the crease. The inner surface of the screen cover is said to contain a polymer material to reduce reflections as well. It’s like Apple’s trying to make the screen as smooth as a freshly zambonied ice rink.
Assuming the foldable iPhone arrives in 2027 now, it’ll step into the ring with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8. That gives the Android brand plenty of time to improve its devices, as well as the all important element of making them cheaper. Of course, this is all a rumour, and all the actual details of Apple’s bendy iPhone are under wraps.