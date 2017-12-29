iPhone battery slowdowns: Everything you need to know

The holidays are a time of ample iPhone sales and activations for Apple, but this year also brought some huge drama into the mix – and it could affect all iPhone users.

If you've ever felt like your old iPhone ran dramatically slower than it originally did, it might not just be a matter of newer iOS updates pushing it too hard: Apple has now admitted that it slows down devices when their batteries are degraded, in an attempt to maintain battery life and avoid shutdown-causing power spikes.

Apple claims good intentions with the move, but naturally people are incensed about it, believing that it's a ploy to push them to upgrade to a pricey new phone. Now lawsuits are flying around, and Apple has apologised and offered some potential fixes in the new year.

Here's a primer on everything that's happened so far and what you can do to fix your ailing iPhone.