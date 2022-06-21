iPhone 14 display specs take centre stage in latest analyst report

If Apple stays true to form, the iPhone 14 is expected to be unveiled this September, with up to four models expected with different specs and price points.

Can’t wait to see what the Cupertino-based company has in store for us later this year? A new report from the Omdia analyst firm (H/T BGR) claims to reveal how the iPhone 14 display specs will vary across the range, which is tipped to be comprised of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max variants.

According to the global tech research group, the iPhone 14 will get a 6.06in display with a 2532 x 1172 pixel resolution, while the iPhone 14 Pro will have larger 6.12in OLED screen with 2564 x 1183 pixel sharpness.

For the larger display Max units, the iPhone 14 Max will measure 6.68in and have a 2778 x 1284 pixel OLED panel, while the top-of-the-range iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer 6.69in of screen real estate and a resolution of 2802 x 1294 pixels.

Don’t expect your retinas to burn, but here’s how the Omdia boffins visualise things taking shape.

Image credit: Omdia via ITHome

This more or less lines up with what we’ve been told to expect from other corners of the Apple analyst (and enthusiast) community, wih Omdia adding that the iPhone 14 Pro panels will be the LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) variety that support variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

That means it’s those models and only those models that will be compatible with one of the most talked about new iOS 16 features, the always-on display, which requires a variable refresh rate.

The report touches on various other key iPhone 14 talking points, namely the heavily hyped new ‘pill and hole’ cut out design said to be coming to the Pro models in 2022 and trickling down to the rest of the range in 2023 with the iPhone 15.

Lastly, it offers details of Apple’s display supply chain situation, which it says has been more or less finalised and has Samsung Display getting 60% of its orders, LG Display being responsible for 25%, and BOE chipping in with the final 15% of screens.

Header image credit: LetsGoDigital