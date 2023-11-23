I want to hibernate in a Emma mattress and weighted blanket. Now, I can with this ridiculous Black Friday deal

Winter is approaching for some parts of the world. That means the nights are drawing in, the temperature is dropping, and it’s time to hunker down with a streaming box set until the warmer months.

This winter, I was already planning to majorly upgrade my bedding game to make this year’s hibernation truly one for the ages. Then came along Emma’s quite frankly ridiculously great Black Friday sale.

For the uninitiated, Emma are the authority on all things cosy. Their beds, mattresses, duvets, pillows and weighted blankets are designed by experts, neuroscientists and psychologists all working together to give you one thing – a good night’s sleep.

The Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress provides a “deeper and sweat free sleep throughout the night”, and is designed to regulate your body temperature with ThermoSync tech. Currently on sale for £419, you’ll be saving a very healthy £779 on its original price – that’s a saving of 65%.

If you prefer a warm and cosy sleep, then the Emma NextGen Premium Mattress might be the one for you. This is one of Emma’s best sellers, and combines firm support and comfort for a sale price of £334.50 (with a cooling cover). The Emma Original Mattress has also been reduced in price from £311 to £249. Emma offers a 200-night trial on their mattresses, and a 10-year warranty on many products.

If you’re all sorted for a bed and just need something to put on it, there’s further savings to be found on duvets, weighted blankets and pillows. Emma’s original memory foam pillow is currently available for £49, down from £70, while the Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow is down to £65, down from £187.

