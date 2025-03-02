I think the Jaecoo 7 SHS could be a hit with SUV buyers on a budget

Stuff Verdict The Jaecoo 7 SHS is impressive enough considering its price, but styling compromises, average performance and OK handling make it a mixed bag. Some fine-tuning could make it a far better proposition Pros Lots of tech goodies on the inside

Introduction

Jaecoo is the latest Chinese car maker looking to make a positive impression with UK buyers. Alongside partner brand Omoda, I’ve not been able to turn the TV on lately without seeing ads for models like this: the Jaecoo 7. The family SUV has landed in a variety of trims and powertrains, including pure petrol and the SHS plug-in hybrid tested here.

The Super Hybrid System piqued my interest as I’ve got a home charger, which should make the combination of a 1.5-litre petrol engine, lithium-ion battery pack and automatic transmission a proposition that’ll work well for me – and others in the same position.



As is the case with other Chinese brands, the focus is clearly on providing value: the 7 SHS costs a smidgen over the £35K mark. Viewed from a distance and using a little bit of imagination, this budget SUV could pass for a Range Rover and Jaecoo has done its best to make the overall look and feel of the car as premium as possible. Equally, it could be mistaken for a KGM Actyon…

The low-price does make for some compromises, however, which soon became apparent once I got behind the wheel.

The styling

I think the stylists have done quite a good job with the Jaecoo 7 and, from the outside, it looks impressive enough. The only slight issue is that it’s a little on the generic side. Sure, there’s a distinctive front end, which is dominated by a large grille with vertical slats sandwiched by an interesting array of sleek daytime running lights and blocky headlights. The logo could do with looking a little more upmarket to my mind, but there you go.

Taking a tour around the rest of the exterior reveals plenty that could have been inspired by other SUVs, with again, whiffs of Range Rover in the execution. Pop-out door handles, neat little trim flourishes and a slanted roofline all work. Around at the back there’s a subtle line of rear lights, another high profile Jaecoo logo and an over the rear window spoiler. The high-ride is provided by 19in alloy wheels shod with rubber that looks more than capable of taking on the worst our roads have to offer.

The interior is a little kooky it has to be said, with silver trim highlights contrasting well against the practical dark seats. In some places, the trim touches are a bit too heavily chiselled for my taste, but it does make the interior a bit of an event the first time you set eyes on it. I can’t fault the space inside either, with more than enough accommodating areas in the front and rear for most families. The 412-litre boot is generous and even more so if the seats are dropped down.

The drive

Like any other modern motor, the Jaecoo 7 SHS is a cinch to drive, with the option of EV only motoring if you fancy tapping into the totally quiet potential of 56 miles on battery only. Of course, the SUV works best when it is working in the HEV mode, which uses the petrol engine and battery setup, aided by that automatic transmission. The end result can reach up to, and possibly over, 400 miles. Acceleration and the top speed are nothing to write home about, but the Jaecoo 7 SHS isn’t shouting performance. Even the four-wheel drive feels a little understated.

I think the Jaecoo 7 SHS goes well enough for what it is, but I was less convinced by the ride. A combination of average comfort level seats and the ever so flighty suspension makes for an interesting experience on unpredictable A and B-roads in the UK. My brief time in the car on more substantial dual carriageway surfaces revealed it to be a little wayward too. This isn’t a huge car, but the weight and handling can make it feel like a bit of a handful until you get used to its quirks. Lookout for roundabouts taken at any kind of speed and avoid any abrupt manoeuvres, I’d advise.

The technology

The Jaecoo 7 SHS provided me with everything I was expecting, and the Luxury trim level doesn’t scrimp when it comes to useful kit. The most prominent feature inside is the 14.8in portrait-oriented LCD display. I was really impressed with the colour and clarity of this feature, which is just as well as it does dominate the dashboard area, along with the 10.25in screen in front of the wheel. There’s also a head-up display, which I wasn’t quite so enamoured with, but it worked well enough especially on a dark and dreary winter day.

There’s plenty of other practical kit too, with heated and cooled seats front and back, a heated steering wheel and plenty of options when it comes to seat adjustment. Meanwhile, your ears can be soothed or abused by the surprisingly punchy Sony audio system featuring eight speakers in all. Not bad. The panoramic camera system was pretty good too, which is always handy when you’re piloting a reasonably bulky SUV.

Jaecoo 7 SHS verdict

I liked plenty about the Jaecoo 7 SHS and I’m sure there’s enough on offer from this SUV to gain the interest of buyers on a budget. There are a few things I’m not so sold on, with the design faltering in places and that generic stance making the car a little less exciting than it could have been.

Conservative, budget-conscious car buyers who aren’t fussed about status will find more than enough to keep them happy though.

Stuff Says… Score: 3/5 The Jaecoo 7 SHS is impressive enough considering its low price, but compromises on styling, average performance and OK handling make it a mixed bag. Some fine-tuning could make it a much better proposition. Pros Lots of tech goodies on the inside Premium feel for the most part Generous quota of space Cons Rather generic design Merely average performance Suspension delivers a flighty ride

Jaecoo 7 SHS technical specifications

Powertrain 1.5-litre petrol plus permanent magnet synchronous motor Battery 18.3kWh Power 204bhp Torque 229lb-ft 0-62mph 8.5sec Top speed 109mph Range 403 miles (combined) Maximum charge rate 40kW Cargo volume 412 litres